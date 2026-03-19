Kraken's Ryan Winterton: Battling illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winterton will miss Thursday's game against Nashville because of an illness.
Winterton has four goals and 18 points in 62 outings in 2025-26. Jani Nyman might draw into the lineup Thursday as a result of Winterton's absence.
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