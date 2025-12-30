Winterton scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Winterton ended his 18-game goal drought with the tally. In that span, he had two assists, 16 shots, 20 hits and a minus-3 rating. He's also been scratched twice in the Kraken's last six games, so his grip on a bottom-six job appears to be weakening now that Seattle is missing just Jaden Schwartz (lower body) among its forward group. Winterton has produced six points, 33 shots on net, 38 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 35 outings this season.