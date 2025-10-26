Winterton notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Winterton has played in all nine of the Kraken's games as the team has dealt with a number of injuries. He's filled a fourth-line role, and he finally got on the scoresheet by setting up a Tye Kartye tally in the second period. Winterton has added nine shots on net, eight hits, three blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating. Fantasy managers don't need to track his progress, as he may not have a place in the lineup once the Kraken are fully healthy.