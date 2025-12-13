Winterton posted an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Winterton ended his 11-game point drought by helping out on a Ben Meyers goal late in the contest. The 22-year-old Winterton continues to be a bottom-six regular for the Kraken, but he's yet to find consistent offense due to the team's overall scoring struggles. He's at five points, 24 shots on net, 34 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 29 appearances.