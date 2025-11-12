Winterton scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Winterton's two goals this year have come over the last four games. The 22-year-old is doing a good job of maintaining a bottom-six spot in the lineup. That's not a role that will lead to much offense, but he could play himself into more ice time as the season progresses. Winterton has three points, 14 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 16 appearances.