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The Kraken announced Monday that Winterton (illness) will take a temporary leave of absence from the team to attend to a family matter.

Winterton had missed the last two games due to an illness, and he'll now miss some more time due to a personal matter. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but Jani Nyman should continue to see increased playing time in his absence.

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