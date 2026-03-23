Kraken's Ryan Winterton: Taking leave of absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Kraken announced Monday that Winterton (illness) will take a temporary leave of absence from the team to attend to a family matter.
Winterton had missed the last two games due to an illness, and he'll now miss some more time due to a personal matter. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but Jani Nyman should continue to see increased playing time in his absence.
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