Winterton collected two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

It was the first career multi-point performance in the NHL for the 22-year-old. Winterton has carved out a regular spot in the bottom six this season, and he's begun to contribute offensively as well -- he has three goals and 12 points in 46 games on the campaign, but over half that production (one goal, six assists) has come in the last 12 contests.