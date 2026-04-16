Evers scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Penticton's 5-2 win over Prince George in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Evers has five points over the last two games, helping the Vees even the series at 2-2. This postseason, he's earned six goals and five helpers over nine appearances. That's after a 74-point effort in 67 regular-season contests, which earned the undrafted Evers an entry-level contract with the Kraken in early March.