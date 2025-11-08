Evans (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, according to Sound of Hockey.com.

Evans has been out since training camp, missing the first 13 games of the campaign. Evans managed five goals and 20 assists in 73 regular-season games in 2024-25. He will see some time on the power play upon his return, but will have a tough time beating out Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour, who are ahead of him on the depth chart when the Kraken have the man advantage. Evans could return to the lineup as early as Saturday in St. Louis.