Evans netted a goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

Evans ended a 16-game goal drought Sunday with Seattle's first goal of the game, which came midway through the second period. Overall, the 24-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, 11 points, 25 shots on net, 21 hits and 37 blocks across 36 games this season. While his ceiling is limited on the Kraken's third defensive pairing, he is tied for third among the team's blueliners in goals and points. While he has a bright fantasy outlook in dynasty leagues, Evans is best left on the waiver wire in standard formats unless one of Seattle's top defensemen is expected to miss time.