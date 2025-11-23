Evans logged two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Evans helped out on Matty Beniers' game-tying goal in the third period and Brandon Montour's game-winner at 4:10 of overtime. Over the last three games, Evans has racked up a goal and three assists while filling a third-pairing role. He's at two goals, four helpers, nine shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over eight appearances this season. The 23-year-old should have a steady place in the lineup, but it's unlikely he'll be able to sustain his recent success on offense without a bump in ice time.