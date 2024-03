Evans (lower body) is considered day-to-day, according to Scott Malone of Root Sports.

Evans didn't practice Monday after getting injured in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Montreal. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to play Tuesday versus Anaheim. Evans has eight points, 30 shots on goal, 24 blocked shots and 39 hits in 25 NHL outings this season. With Vince Dunn (upper body) still on the mend, Seattle may need to bring up an additional defenseman.