Evans logged an assist for his first NHL point in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Florida.

Evans demonstrated some impressive vision to earn his first career point, working his way behind the net from the point before delivering a cross-ice feed to an open Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. The 22-year-old Evans does offer some offensive upside from the blueline -- he had two goals and eight points in 18 AHL games after tallying 44 points (six goals, 38 assists) in 71 games last season. However, with Justin Schultz (upper body) expected to return soon, Evans could find himself back in the minors.