The Kraken announced Wednesday that Evans is expected to miss approximately 6-8 weeks due to an upper-body injury.

Evans inked a two-year contract with the Kraken in August, but he'll have to miss the start of the 2025-26 regular season due to his injury. With Evans likely out until at least mid-November, Josh Mahura and Ville Ottavainen are candidates to see additional work early in the year. Still, the Kraken will likely get a boost since Brandon Montour (ankle) is on track to be ready for Opening Night on Oct. 9 versus Anaheim.