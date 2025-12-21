Evans scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Evans tallied a long-range goal in the third period, answering Collin Graf's go-ahead tally just 1:19 earlier. With a point in each of the last two games, Evans is starting to make more of an impact on offense. He's at three goals, eight points, 18 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 19 contests. The 24-year-old will get a boost in potential for as long as Brandon Montour (undisclosed) is out, which has opened a spot for Evans on the second power-play unit.