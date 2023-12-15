Evans registered two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Evans opened his NHL career with three scoreless outings, but he's picked up three assists over his last two games. He also got a little more ice time Thursday in the blowout win, logging 20:23. The 22-year-old has added 10 shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. Evans should stick in the lineup as long as Justin Schultz (upper body) is out.