Evans scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Evans has tallied in consecutive contests after going eight games without a point. The defenseman was scratched in Boston on Jan. 15, and while he should play most games, he could occasionally give way to Cale Fleury or Josh Mahura. Evans is at five goals, 12 points, 26 shots on net, 23 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 37 appearances, mainly in a third-pairing role.