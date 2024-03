Evans notched a power-play assist and five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Evans checked into the lineup with Vince Dunn (undisclosed) unavailable. It was Evans' first game since Feb. 13, as the Kraken have kept the 22-year-old in the press box for much of his current stint in the NHL. The blueliner has five helpers (three on the power play) with 27 shots on net, 26 hits, 18 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 17 appearances this season.