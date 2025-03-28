Evans produced an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Evans has produced four helpers over 12 outings in March. The 23-year-old defenseman set up an Andre Burakovsky tally in the second period. Evans is up to 25 points, 58 shots on net, 112 hits, 88 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 65 appearances this season. He crossed 100 games played Tuesday against the Flames, and he's taken a noticeable step forward in his second campaign.