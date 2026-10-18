Evans scored a goal in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Panthers.

Evans is a minute-munching defender -- he led his team with 23:16 of ice time Saturday. And his offense arrives passively, simply because he's out there so much. Evans has one goal, three assists and eight shots in nine contests this season. He also has 16 hits and 10 blocks, which put him on track for a 150-hit, 95-block season. With secondary scoring, Evans is the kind of anti-pylon you can safely slot into your last roster spot in bruise leagues because he could get 30 points, too.