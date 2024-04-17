Evans provided an assist, four hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Evans ended a 10-game point drought with the helper on Yanni Gourde's second-period tally. The 22-year-old defenseman has seen a larger role lately due to Vince Dunn (upper body) missing time late in the season. Evans is at nine points 43 shots on net, 60 hits, 36 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 35 outings. He will likely play Thursday versus the Wild and then return to AHL Coachella Valley for the Calder Cup playoffs.