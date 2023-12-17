Evans logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Evans set up Oliver Bjorkstrand for the game-tying goal with 2:29 left in regulation. The 22-year-old Evans has picked up four helpers over his last three games after opening his career with no points in three contests. He's seen time on the second power-play unit and third pairing, but he's often been just about even with Will Borgen in total ice time. Evans has added 11 shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-4 rating across six outings. It's possible he could stick in the lineup even after Justin Schultz (upper body) returns.