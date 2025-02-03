Evans (upper body) skated Monday but remains in a non-contact sweater and is still day-to-day, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Evans will almost certainly remain out of action for his third straight game when the Kraken face the Red Wings on Tuesday. Offensive production has been limited for the 23-year-old blueliner of late, as he was stuck in a nine-game goal drought prior to suffering his upper-body injury. Cale Fleury figures to continue getting an extended look while Evans is on the shelf.