Evans (upper body) was shifted to injured reserve Monday.

Evans is expected to be on the shelf for 6-8 weeks, so it shouldn't be a shock to see him moved to injured reserve. If Brandon Montour (ankle) or Vince Dunn (undisclosed) isn't available for Opening Night against the Ducks on Thursday, the Kraken will need to bring a player up from the minors. Once Evans is given the all-clear, he should still be capable of pushing for the 20-point threshold for the second straight year.