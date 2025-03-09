Evans notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Evans has two helpers over four outings in March. He's just a goal shy of matching his combined production from 17 games over January and February. The Kraken didn't make any trades involving defensemen at the deadline, so Evans is likely to remain in a third-pairing role barring any other injuries late in the season. He's produced 23 points, 50 shots on net, 96 hits, 82 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 57 appearances in a respectable first full NHL campaign.