Evans scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Evans' tally in the second period briefly tied the game at 2-2. The 23-year-old has three points over six contests since he recovered from a season-opening upper-body injury. He's played on the third pairing so far, and he saw a season-low 14:03 of ice time Tuesday. Evans is also out of the mix on the power play with both of Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour healthy. There's some upside to Evans' offense, but his current role isn't fantasy friendly.