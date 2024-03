Evans logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Evans set up Andre Burakovsky's tally in the third period, which was all the Kraken could put past Juuse Saros. The 22-year-old Evans has two helpers, both on the power play, over his last five games while filling in for Vince Dunn (upper body). For the season, Evans has managed six helpers, 27 shots on net, 33 hits, 21 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 21 appearances.