Evans signed a two-year, $4.1 million contract with the Kraken on Monday.

Evans was a restricted free agent prior to re-signing with the Kraken, which he'll become again when the deal expires after 2026-27. He'll also be eligible for arbitration at that time. The 23-year-old appears to be developing into a reliable bottom-four defenseman, as he registered five goals, 20 helpers, 123 hits and 106 blocked shots over 73 appearances last season. While he may be a steady source of category coverage in 2025-26, his lack of power-play time due to the presence of Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour on the blue line is a hindrance to Evans' offensive potential.