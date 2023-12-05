Evans was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Evans is off to a modest start at the AHL level this season with eight points and 20 PIM through 18 contests. Nonetheless, he'll get a look at the NHL level with the Kraken in the midst of a five-game losing streak. The team is at home for a six-game homestand, which allows head coach Dave Hakstol to set the matchups on the ice -- expect Evans to receive sheltered usage on the third pairing and potentially some power-play time if he gets into the lineup.