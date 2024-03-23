Evans scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Evans has three points over his last four games, with his tally Friday being his first at the NHL level. The 22-year-old defenseman continues to fill in for Vince Dunn (upper body). Evans has eight points, 30 shots on net, 39 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 24 appearances this season. With the Kraken rapidly fading out of playoff contention, Evans may get a longer look in the lineup even when Dunn is healthy.