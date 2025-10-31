Evans (upper body) is skating ahead of practice in a non-contact jersey, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

Evans is expected to be out until mid-November after he sustained the injury during training camp. Evans was expected to see some power-play time but he has Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour ahead of him on the depth chart. Evans had five goals and 20 assists in 73 regular-season games in 2024-25, including three points with the man-advantage.