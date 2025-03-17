Evans notched an assist, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Evans was quietly a healthy scratch for Friday's 4-2 win over Utah, but he was able to draw back in over Cale Fleury for Sunday's game. The 23-year-old Evans has typically been a regular in the Kraken's lineup when healthy, but he's been limited to three helpers and a minus-10 rating over 10 contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, so head coach Dan Bylsma was likely trying to send a message about recent performance. Evans is at 24 points, 50 shots on net, 101 hits, 83 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 60 outings this season.