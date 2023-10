Evans was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Evans made a strong push for a roster spot but ultimately fell short. If the Kraken have a need for another defenseman, he'll likely be first in line for a call-up, and he should be able to jump into action before veteran Jaycob Megna, who is expected to serve as a seventh defenseman this year.