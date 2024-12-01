Evans logged an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Vince Dunn (upper body) returned from long-term injured reserve Saturday, which was believed to be the end of Evans' run in a prominent role. Instead, head coach Dan Bylsma tinkered with all of his defensive pairings, putting Evans alongside Brandon Montour on the second pair and moving Jamie Oleksiak down to the third pair alongside Will Borgen. This is a huge vote of confidence in Evans' play, and it's well-earned -- he has five helpers over the last four games and a total of 16 points, 30 shots on net, 40 hits and 42 blocked shots across 25 outings this season. Evans also maintained a spot on the second power-play unit, so it looks like he'll retain decent fantasy value for a while.