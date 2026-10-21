Evans scored a power-play goal, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Evans retained a power-play role even with Brandon Montour back from a lower-body injury after a one-game absence. The 24-year-old Evans has been entrusted with much more ice time this season, particularly since Ryan Lindgren (upper body) got hurt. Evans has two goals, three assists, nine shots on net, 17 hits, 13 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating over 10 appearances. It's tough to trust any Kraken skater to put up big numbers, but with Evans' ice time jumping by nearly five minutes per game compared to last year, he's poised for a breakout campaign.