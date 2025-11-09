Evans scored a goal on two shots on net and added an assist, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Making his season debut after recovering from an upper-body injury, Evans found the back of the net midway through the second period on a shot that deflected in off Alexei Toropchenko's skate. The 23-year-old blueliner has some offensive skill, but Evans' path to consistent power-play time is blocked by Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour, capping his fantasy appeal in formats that don't reward his hits and blocked shots.