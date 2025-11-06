Evans (upper body) will travel with the Kraken for their upcoming two-game road trip, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports Thursday.

The Kraken will play in St. Louis on Saturday and Dallas on Sunday. Evans' original timetable, which was announced Oct. 1, projected that he would be out for 6-8 weeks, so it wouldn't be surprising if he doesn't play in either of those upcoming games. However, the fact that he's traveling with the team suggests that he's getting close to returning. Evans had five goals, 25 points, 30 PIM, 123 hits and 106 blocks in 73 regular-season outings with Seattle in 2024-25.