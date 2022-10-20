Wright logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Wright picked up his first NHL point with the secondary helper on Ryan Donato's breakaway tally in the second period. This was Wright's third appearance of the season, but he's yet to exceed seven minutes of ice time in any of those games while adding just one shot on goal, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. It's still uncertain if he'll stick with the Kraken all year or end up having a nine-game audition before returning to the junior ranks. The limited usage will make it tough for fantasy managers in redraft formats to have much patience with the 18-year-old center.