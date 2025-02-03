Wright posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Wright has a goal and four assists during his five-game point streak, which is the longest of his young career. The center helped out on a Brandon Tanev tally in the third period. Wright is up to 27 points, 50 shots on net, 41 hits, 38 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 51 appearances this season. That level of offense can be helpful in deeper fantasy formats, but he's not supplementing it with enough non-scoring production.