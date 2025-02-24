Wright lit the lamp on his lone shot attempt, blocked three shots and dished out two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Wright tallied the lone goal of the game for the Kraken with just under five minutes remaining in the third period. The 21-year-old center has quietly been on a tear over the past month with 12 points in his last 10 games. Overall, Wright is up to 13 goals, 34 points, 57 shots on net and 44 blocks in 56 games this season. The No. 4 pick from the 2022 NHL Draft is having a solid first full season in the pros and could reach the 50-point mark if he is able to carry this momentum throughout the rest of the season. Wright is a strong waiver wire target in deep leagues and has a decent amount of value as a streamer in formats that value categories.