Wright notched a goal and an assist Sunday in a 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Wright generated a secondary helper on Eeli Tolvanen's second-period marker to tie the game at 3-3, and he scored his seventh goal of the campaign at 11:13 of the final frame. Wright added two shots, three blocks and a plus-3 rating in 12:27 of ice time. The 20-year-old has scored in three consecutive contests, and it's his second three-game point streak of the campaign. Wright has compiled seven goals, four assists and a plus-2 raring through 26 appearances.