Wright scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Ottawa.

Wright opened the scoring for Seattle at the 4:57 mark of the first period with a backhander that went straight past Linus Ullmark. He was a non-factor in the first two games of the season, but Wright seems to be turning things around and has recorded points in his last two appearances. He took six shots Thursday after not attempting a single one in his previous three games, though, so that uptick might be worth monitoring.