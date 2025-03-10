Wright tallied a goal on one of the two shots he took in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

Wright's goal opened the scoring in Sunday's contest midway through the first period. Overall, the 21-year-old center has 15 goals, 38 points and 66 shots on net in 62 appearances this season. The fourth overall selection from the 2022 NHL Draft is having a solid showing in his first full season in the league. While he has cooled off from his 12-point run across 10 games from earlier this season, he has two goals in his last four games and is continuing to make an impact in his third-line role. Wright has solid value in deeper leagues down the stretch in fantasy.