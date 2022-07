Wright signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken on Wednesday.

Seattle selected Wright with the fourth overall pick in this year's Entry Draft. The 18-year-old forward racked up 32 goals and 94 points through 63 games with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs in 2021-22. At this point it isn't clear if Wright will immediately make the jump to the NHL or return for one more season with the Frontenacs in 2022-23.