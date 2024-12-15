Wright managed a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Wright has three goals and four helpers over his last six outings, and three of those seven points have come on the power play. The 20-year-old center is up to 14 points (five on the power play), 27 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 29 appearances this season. Wright is starting to show some of his immense promise on offense, though he remains limited to a bottom-six role at even strength.