Wright scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Wright snapped a four-game goal drought with his tally at 15:17 of the third period. The 21-year-old center continues to occupy a third-line role for the Kraken. He's up to three goals, three assists, 16 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 10 appearances. Wright has some breakout potential this season, though the Kraken's scoring-by-committee approach rarely leads to big numbers for any one player.