Wright scored twice, including once on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

This was Wright's second two-goal effort in the last four games. The 22-year-old center has grown into a third-line role this season, which has helped him grow his two-way game while still leaving enough room for offense. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 22 points, 84 shots on net, 43 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 56 appearances.