Wright logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Wright has opened April with a goal and an assist over two games after enduring a six-game slump to close out March. The 21-year-old center is still seeing middle-six minutes, and it's possible some of his recent struggles are simply due to the workload of his first full NHL campaign. He's still been impressive with 18 goals, 24 helpers, 84 shots on net, 54 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 74 appearances.