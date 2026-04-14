Wright (upper body) will not play in Monday's home matchup against the Kings, per Sound of Hockey.

Wright is set to miss his eighth consecutive game Monday after sustaining his lower-body injury in the first period of Seattle's game versus Buffalo on March 28. Overall, the 22-year-old center has 11 goals, 26 points, 96 shots on net, 50 hits and 57 blocked shots across 72 games this season. In his absence, Oscar Fisker Molgaard and Frederick Gaudreau should continue to operate as the Kraken's third and fourth-line centers. Wright's next opportunity to return to the lineup is Wednesday against the Golden Knights.