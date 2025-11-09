Wright scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

The Kraken never lost the puck in overtime, culminating in Wright's goal at the 1:57 mark to steal both standings points after trailing for most of the third period. The 21-year-old center has chipped in a decent share of offense with four points over his last seven contests. He's at four goals, eight points, 22 shots on net, 11 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 14 appearances this season, which is a similar pace to his 44-point effort over 79 outings in 2024-25.